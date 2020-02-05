NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Potential Trade Targets

16 trade targets for the Maple Leafs

Jonas Seigel and James Mirtle of The Athletic: Looking at 16 potential trade targets for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

1. Jeff Petry – Canadiens – one-year left at $5.5 million. Acquisition cost would be high for the Canadiens to trade him to their division rival.

2. Josh Manson – Ducks – two years left at $4.1 million. Might cost Kasperi Kapanen and Cody Ceci.

3. Adam Larsson and Jesse Puljujarvi – Oilers – one-year for Larsson at $4.166 million and RFA for Puljujarvi. Kapanen and other assets going to Edmonton.

4. Matt Dumba – Wild – three years left at $6 million. The acquisition cost would be high.

5. P.K. Subban – Devils – two years left at $9 million. The Devils may have to retain 50 percent of the deal, and how much extra would that then require the Leafs to pay.

6. Sami Vatanen – Devils – UFA – The Leafs may not want to go the rental route, but if the non-rental cost is too high, Vatanen could be their best option.

7. Jake Gardiner – Hurricanes – three-years left at $4.05 million.

8. Alec Martinez – Kings – one year left at $4 million.

9. Alexandar Georgiev – Rangers – RFA – Leafs have already checked and shouldn’t be interested in the Rangers want Kapanen or Anders Johnsson.

10. Nick Bonino – Predators – one-year left at $4.1 million.

11. Robin Lehner – Blackhawks – pending UFA with a current $5 million cap hit. Blackhawks would have to become sellers and retain salary.

12. David Savard – Blue Jackets – one-year left at $4.25 million.

13. Sam Bennett – Flames – one-year left at $2.55 million. Leaf scouts have been watching the Flames and they’ve been intrigued for a while now.

14. Ryan Miller – Ducks – pending UFA at $1.125 million. Could the Leafs include Miller in a deal for Manson? Miller has a six-team trade list and may not want to leave California.

15. Dylan DeMelo – pending UFA at $900,000. Could be cheaper to acquire than some of the other defensemen.

Goalie trade targets for the Maple Leafs

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Looking at eight goaltender trade options for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Jack Campbell – Kings – Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has kicked tires on Campbell. $675,00 cap hit this year, $1.65 million for the following two years.

Casey DeSmith – Penguins – $1.25 million cap hit for two more years. Penguins looking for wingers.

Alexandar Georgiev – Rangers – the asking price is high at the moment.

Aaron Dell – Sharks – pending UFA with a $1.9 million cap hit.

Corey Crawford or Robin Lehner – Blackhawks – Blackhawks may be buyers and not sellers. Not really a realistic option unless Frederik Andersen goes on the LTIR.

Craig Anderson – Senators – a pending UFA with a $4.75 million cap hit with a 10-team trade list.

Ryan Miller – Ducks – Miller has a six-team trade list and may not want to leave his family.