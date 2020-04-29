NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Outlook, and What A Zach Hyman Extension Could Look Like

A quick, long-term look at the Maple Leafs

James O’Brien of NBC Sports: A long-term outlook at the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pending UFAs in Tyson Barrie, Cody Ceci, Kyle Clifford, Jason Spezza, Nathan Horton and David Clarkson. Pending RFA in Travis Dermott.

The Maple Leafs are really forward heavy, and now have their backup goaltender covered in Jack Campbell.

30-year old Frederik Andersen will be UFA after next season. The 26-year old Morgan Rielly will need a new deal after 2021-22.

Defenseman Tyson Barrie likely won’t be back. The Leafs don’t have a lot of cap space to improve their blue line, so getting solid production from Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren is crucial.

They may need to find some useful, cheap players again for next season.

For 2021-22, could the Leafs consider going with Campbell and someone else instead of re-signing Andersen?

What could Zach Hyman‘s next deal look like?

James Mirtle of The Athletic: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman said earlier this month that “First and foremost, I would love to stay in Toronto.”

Hyman will be an unrestricted free agent after next season.

In 302 NHL games, the 28-year old has 152 points. Looking at some Hyman comparables for his next contract.

One comparable could be 27-year old Joonas Donskoi who signed a four-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche for $3.9 million per year last offseason. Donskoi has never recorded 20 goals or 40 points, so he may be on the low side for Hyman.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau signed a six-year, $5 million per extension, but he’s a center.

A couple of years ago Nick Bonino signed for $4.1 million, though he’s a center as well. Four years ago Mathieu signed with the Winnipeg Jets for $4.125 million.

If Hyman is signed for 5.5 percent of the cap, it would put him in the $4.5 million range for four or five years.

If the salary cap remains flat for the next several years, it won’t be easy for the Leafs to fit him in. They may need to get creative. Maybe offer him more term to get the salary cap number down. How far would either side be willing to go? The Leafs could also front-load the deal.