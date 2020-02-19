NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – LTIR Space, Should They Be Sellers? Muzzin Extension Close

Leafs have LTIR space

Chris Johnston of Sportsnet: Injuries to the Maple Leafs have pushed their LTIR availability up to $10.6 million in cap space until the end of the season if Morgan Rielly and Cody Ceci are out for the rest of the regular season.

Dubas has been looking for players with term as he’s not a fan of rentals. Things may have changed and they may consider the possibilities with Ceci and Andreas Johnsson getting hurt.

Should the Maple Leafs be sellers?

James Mirtle of The Athletic: The Maple Leafs hold a playoff position – barely – but there are some who think that they should become sellers at the trade deadline. Yes, they can make the playoffs, but are they competitive enough to be a true contender?

Frederik Anderson hasn’t played great and they have defensive issues. Their pending UFA list includes Tyson Barrie, Jason Spezza, Kyle Clifford and Cody Ceci.

Though some may think it would be a good plan to be sellers, it doesn’t make sense. Their top core forwards are signed through 2024 and beyond, with the next group signed for two or three more years. Any ‘big’ deal for a right-side defense improvement may be an offseason move.

Would they only get a second-round pick Tyson Barrie? He’s likely gone after the season but you aren’t getting someone like Nazem Kadri back for him at the deadline.

The Maple Leafs have one of the best records since Sheldon Keefe took over. Getting healthy will help the team even further.

Maybe GM Kyle Dubas will be able to find an impact defenseman before next Monday’s trade deadline.

Muzzin says a contract extension is close

Lance Hornby: The Toronto Maple Leafs and Jake Muzzin are nearing a four-year contract extension. Speculation has the deal coming in around $5.5 million per season.

“I let my agent handle these things, but we are close,” a smiling Muzzin said after his big goal in Saturday’s 4-2 win over the Senators, his first in weeks. It was his fourth goal of the season.

After Muzzin is locked up, the Maple Leafs will have decisions on pending UFA Tyson Barrie and pending RFA Travis Dermott.