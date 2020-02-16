NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Minnesota Wild

Jake Muzzin extension with the Maple Leafs may have to wait a couple of weeks

Sportsnet: Chris Johnston on Headlines last night that the Toronto Maple Leafs and pending UFA defenseman Jake Muzzin have “fairly agreed” on a four-year contract extension but may have to wait until after March 1st to make it official.

“You can only commit so much salary to the season following the one you’re in, but that amount goes up by 10 per cent on March 1,” Johnston said. “So it does seem as though the Leafs and Jake Muzzin are on the path here to reaching a contract extension, but I wouldn’t be surprised if everything isn’t signed, sealed and delivered until after that date.”

Plenty of teams would have interest in Wild’s Dumba and Brodin

Michael Russo of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild remain on the playoff bubble. They lack depth down the middle and their veteran wingers look tired.

Defensemen Mathew Dumba and Jonas Brodin are drawing the most interest. They are playing well and are showing that they could be an integral part of their future. Though they could be the piece that helps land them a No. 1 or 2 centerman – young player or top prospect – or a ‘goalie of the future.’

Brodin is signed for just under $4.2 million, with Dumba coming in at $6 million.

Teams looking for a defenseman include the Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights, Winnipeg Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Montreal Canadiens.

The Maple Leafs may be the most interested in Dumba. Alex Kerfoot can play center, but he isn’t enough. With Kasperi Kapanen, the Wild already have a lot of wingers.

The Lightning may not want to part of Anthony Cirelli. The Hurricanes may not want to give up Martin Necas for either Dumba or Brodin. Would a Max Domi – Brodin trade work for both the Wild and Canadiens?

The Blue Jackets, Rangers and Panthers are teams that have some young goaltenders and they may have some decisions to make at that position.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Wild hold on to Marcus Foligno and try to extend him.

Will pending UFA Mikko Koivu want to waive his no-movement clause?

The Wild could also end up in a position at the deadline where they don’t want to be sellers.