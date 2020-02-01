NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Dumba, Trade Targets and Trade Candidates

Leafs looked at Dumba – what the asking price could be?

@Kungfu_canuck: Elliotte Friedman said on ‘Lead Off’ today that he’s heard that the Toronto Maple Leafs had looked into Matt Dumba.

A source also told Friedman that the Maple Leafs have basically looked at every potentially available defenseman.

They discussed on the show about the potential asking price for Dumba – Kasperi Kapanen/Andreas Johnsson/Alex Kerfoot, a young defenseman, and a draft pick.

Potential trade targets for the Maple Leafs, and who they could move

Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star: If their forward group can stay healthy, one trade candidate for the Toronto Maple Leafs is forward Dmytro Timashov. If they are looking to move out salary, Andreas Johnsson or Kasperi Kapanen could be on the move.

Improving their blue line and adding goaltending depth are areas the Leafs may look to address.

The Philadelphia Flyers could be looking to move defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and are looking for help up front.

The Los Angeles Kings are looking to move defenseman Alec Martinez – Jake Muzzin‘s former defensive partner.

The Leafs are believed to have some interest in T.J. Brodie and Adam Larsson. The Red Wings will be looking to move Jonathan Ericsson and Mike Green.

Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev gets linked to the Maple Leafs, but reports have them asking for Kapanen. Red Wings Jimmy Howard could be available but he carries a $5.5 million cap hit.

The Leafs could also turn into sellers if things fall apart. Defensemen Tyson Barrie and Cody Ceci could be moved under this scenario for picks and prospects. Jason Spezza might get some interest.

James Mirtle of The Athletic: The Toronto Maple Leafs won’t be sellers at the NHL trade deadline. There are areas on their roster that they will be looking to improve on and they’ll have an eye on the present as well as the future when making moves.

Not going anywhere – Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, and Rasmus Sandin.

Could move in only extreme circumstances – Frederik Andersen, Jake Muzzin, Tyson Barrie, Zach Hyman, Justin Holl, Pierre Engvall, Ilya Mikheyev, Travis Dermott, Jason Spezza, Nick Robertson, and their 2022 first-round pick.

Could move if the Leafs decide they are big buyers – Alexander Kerfoot, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, and Timothy Liljegren.

Could move if the Leafs decide they are small buyers – Trevor Moore, Dmytro Timashov, Frederik Gauthier, Jeremy Bracco, and assorted other draft picks (2020 to 2022).

Most likely to be dealt, for various reasons – Cody Ceci.

Other miscellaneous trade chips – David Clarkson‘s contract, Michael Hutchinson, Martin Marincin, and prospects like Yegor Korshkov, Mikko Kokkonen, and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev.