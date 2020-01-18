NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Dion Phaneuf and Seven Defenseman Trade Options

Phaneuf hanging out with the Maple Leafs

TSN: Bob McKenzie notes that Dion Phaneuf has been shadowing Toronto Maple Leafs president Brendan Shanahan for the past few days.

“Now, I should point out. Dion has not officially retired from hockey, he would like another opportunity somewhere but the reason he is in Toronto is simply to get a look at the business of hockey and he reached out to Brendan Shanahan, asked if he could come in, get a feel for what the whole Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment operation off the ice is all about. That’s what he’s been doing.”

Seven potential defensemen targets for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Sonny Sachdeva of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs are currently without defenseman Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin. Adding a veteran defenseman who can eat some minutes and chip in offensively may be needed.

Some potential trade options for the Maple Leafs.

T.J. Brodie or Travis Hamonic – Calgary Flames – The Leafs and Flames previously talked about Brodie and he would have been a Maple Leaf already if Nazem Kadri hadn’t nixed the deal. Kasperi Kapanen or Jeremy Bracco could interest the Flames.

Brenden Dillon – San Jose Sharks – Pending UFA who has size and a physical edge. Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reported the Sharks could be looking for a 2nd round pick and a prospect. Jeremy Bracco?

Alec Martinez – Los Angeles Kings – A $4 million cap hit and is under contract for one more year.

Nikita Zadorov or Ian Cole – Colorado Avalanche – Both can eat minutes and come with a manageable salary cap hit. Avs GM Joe Sakic may not want to mess with their blue line though. If the Avs look to acquire a top-four defenseman elsewhere, it might push someone out.

Zach Bogosian – Buffalo Sabres – Carries a $5.14 million salary cap hit and the Sabres may have to retain salary.