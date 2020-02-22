NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Barrie, Stecher, Bogosian, Ristolainen, and Khaira

James (@Accout4hockey): TSN’s Frank Seravalli said that the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames have spoken about a T.J. Brodie for Tyson Barrie trade.

The Vegas Golden Knights are also interested in Barrie if they could sign him to a contract extension. The Vancouver Canucks and the Carolina Hurricanes.

James (@Account4hockey): David Pagnotta on Sportsnet 650 said that the asking price for Tyson Barrie could be a first-round pick but not sure if anyone would give that up.

The Leafs are looking for a top four defenseman. Anaheim Ducks Josh Manson has been talked about but the asking price is very high.

It’s possible that the Leafs could get a return package for Barrie that would be enough if they included other assets

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on his 31 Thoughts podcast on the Toronto Maple Leafs and the trade deadline.

“I think Dubas is looking for depth forwards. I think he might even be looking for ‘D.’ But how much more can you give up? They can trade Marchment for Malgin. Malgin’s a guy who wants to play, they’ll give him a chance to play. He’s got some talent. We’ll see. But I think this is a bigger issue right now in Toronto: The heat’s coming on the players. They wanted the coach gone, they got the coach gone. Now the new coach sounds like the old coach.”

This isn’t the year for the Maple Leafs to go chasing. They don’t have a first and have already moved some other picks. With Andreas Johnsson out, they can’t really trade Kasperi Kapanen or Alex Kerfoot.

Friedman adds that if they could get someone that has a bit of term left on their deal, would consider trading Barrie.

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Bob McKenzie on TSN 1050 on the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tyson Barrie and what it would take for the Leafs to move him.

“Two things would have to happen, in my mind, for Tyson Barrie to get traded. They would need another defenseman coming back the other way that makes them as least as good as they are now if not better. They are still fully invested in making the playoffs. All that talk earlier in the week that they had lost games and looked terrible and maybe they should just sell — they are not going to sell. Despite whatever flaws the team may have, they want to make the playoffs and they want to try to go deep. Trading bonafide top-four NHL defensemen for picks and prospects is not going to help them unless you could trade Barrie for a defenseman who is going to help you now — although that is tough to do because Barrie is on an expiring contract. Or you could trade him for picks and prospects and use them as currency in a separate deal that would get you the right-shot defenseman with term that they are looking for.”

McKenzie adds that the Maple Leafs would probably be interested in defenseman Zach Bogosian, as will a bunch of teams.

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Troy Stecher might interest the Maple Leafs, but the Leafs likely aren’t thinking “Let’s trade Tyson Barrie to Vancouver for Stetcher.”

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Elliotte Friedman on the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.

“I would be surprised. If the price is low enough, I think anybody would do anything, but I don’t see Toronto paying the price that Buffalo would want for Ristolainen. It just doesn’t fit the way they think.”

Maple Leafs Hot Stove: Elliotte Friedman on 630 CHED on Edmonton Oilers Jajhar Khaira.