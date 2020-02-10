NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Minnesota Wild

Maple Leafs looking for a needle mover and not a rental

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: If the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to LTIR Morgan Rielly and Cody Ceci for the rest of the season, gain the $6,5 million in cap space, and then make a big move, GM Kyle Dubas said “We would want someone to move the needle for us.”

In that group would be Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba and Anaheim Ducks Josh Manson. Rental defensemen like Brenden Dillon, Ron Hainsey, and Sami Vatanen wouldn’t fall into the ‘move the needle’ category.

The injury to Mark Giordano could take T.J. Brodie and Travis Hamonic (injured on the weekend) off the market.

“Unless it was the perfect deal, it would have to be something in the long run. It’s probably a long-term situation we want to address,” Dubas said.

The Maple Leafs could attempt to re-sign newly acquired forward Kyle Clifford. Dubas has said he’d prefer to add players with term and not for a rental.

“You’re paying for something, you’d rather be able to use it a little bit longer,” Dubas said after the trade.

Years later Zucker remains in the rumor mill

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Minnesota Wild winger Jason Zucker has had his name in the rumor mill for the past two seasons – basically ever since he signed a five-year, $27.5 million deal. He has a 10-team no-trade list and it’s believed that almost every Canadian team is on it.

He’s almost been traded three times to three different teams – Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Zucker on if he’s talked to GM Bill Guerin about his status.

“Heard nothing. Whatever happens, happens. I’m done dealing with it. I’m done worrying about it.”

With Kirill Kaprizov likely coming over soon, the Wild will need a top-six spot for him.

Mats Zuccarello has a full no-trade clause and four years left on his deal. It’s unlikely that he would be moved.

Moving Kevin Fiala may not make sense. Zach Parise has a full no-movement clause and five years left on his deal.

Jordan Greenway, Ryan Donato, Luke Kunin and Ryan Hartman are all tradeable but wouldn’t open up a top-six for Kaprizov.