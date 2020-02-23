NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Maple Leafs talking to teams about Barrie

Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs have held trade talks with teams about pending UFA defenseman Tyson Barrie. The Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights are among the interested teams.

“They’ve certainly at least had some exploratory talks with the Leafs and will have to go elsewhere depending on whether he’s still going to be moved,” Johnston said.

The Maple Leafs are expected to get defensemen Morgan Rielly and Cody Ceci back from injury sometime in March. They’d need to get a replacement plus something else if they are going to move him.

“And if they are going to trade Tyson Barrie, they’re not going to do anything unless they know that they can have somebody that can tide them over until everybody is healthy, plus some futures — either for themselves or to use elsewhere,” Friedman said.”

The Maple Leafs need a veteran defenseman

Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star: The Toronto Maple Leafs could use a veteran, right-handed defenseman that has some playoff experience. One that has some term at a good cap hit would be nice.

Potential targets could be: Mathew Dumba, Jonas Brodin, Anthony DeAngelo, Jeff Petry, Rasmus Ristolainen, and Erik Gustafsson.

Cost to acquire could be draft picks (2020 – 2nd, two 4ths, three 6ths and three 7ths), Andreas Johnsson, and Tyson Barrie.

Blue Jackets don’t have a lot of assets to use for deadline help

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets have been decimated by injuries. Players that might have been moved – like Sonny Milano – may remain with the team.

Josh Anderson is getting interest, but his health is in question. He was supposed to be out for four to six weeks, but we’re starting week 10 since he was injured.

GM Jarmo Kekalainen has said they are not trading their first-round pick. The Ottawa Senators own their 2nd and 3rd rounders this year.