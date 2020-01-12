NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks, Montreal Canadiens, and Edmonton Oilers

Maple Leafs could kick tires on a Sharks defenseman

Michael Augello: It’s not surprising that the Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking at add a defenseman at the trade deadline. Elliotte Friedman noted yesterday that the Leafs could kick tires on San Jose Sharks defenseman pending UFA defenseman Brenden Dillon.

Dillon carries a $3.27 million salary cap hit so the Leafs would have to move some salary out.

Michael Augello: The Leafs could move defenseman Cody Ceci and his $4.5 million cap hit. Another option would be trading Andreas Johnsson and Kasperi Kapanen for young, inexpensive assets.

Ducks willing to take on salary for assets

Sportsnet: The Anaheim Ducks could be willing to help out teams that need to move out some salary according to Elliotte Friedman.

“The Ducks have let it be known that they’ve got cash and cap space,” Friedman explained. “They are willing to listen to you if you want to use them to help you clean up your cap problem, however, it’s going to cost you good, young assets.”

Canadiens decision time coming soon

Sportsnet: Friedman notes that it could be another four games or so before the Montreal Canadiens will make a decision on where they could be headed for the rest of the season.

“I think that’s the time where Marc Bergevin will sit down with his staff and decide what’s the plan for this group,” Friedman said. “Four more games before he really, really decides what he’ll do.”

They play four games this week. They have their bye week after that and the All-Star break. They’ve been dealing with a bunch of injuries of late to Jonathan Drouin, Paul Byron, Joel Armia, Brendan Gallagher, and Ben Chiarot.

Outdoor game coming to Edmonton?

Sportsnet: There is unlikely to be an outdoor game in Canada next season, but the following year could see a game in Edmonton.