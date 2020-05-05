NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – A Logjam On The Left Side, Rielly Comparables, Goaltending, and Adding A LTIR Player

A left-handed logjam

Bob McKenzie: Newly signed Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mikko Lehtonen shoots left and played the left side this past season. He did play on the right side for Finland at the World Championship.

Lehtonen, and along with several other Leafs are left-handed candidates to play on the right side. Travis Dermott probably has the most experience playing on the right side.

James O’Brien of NBC Sports: Left-handed defenseman under contract next season include Morgan Rielly, Jake Muzzin, Rasmus Sandin, Travis Dermott, and Mikko Lehtonen.

The Leafs could consider trading pending RFA Dermott for a right-handed defenseman. They could also consider moving a LHD to the right side.

Rielly comparables

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly isn’t scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent until after the 2021-22 season. Fellow defenseman Rasmus Sandin will be a restricted free agent at the same time.

Both will be looking for a nice raise. It’s hard to say were the salary cap will be at then.

With a flat cap, Arizona Coyotes Oliver Ekman-Larsson could be comparable for Rielly – eight-years at a $8.25 million cap hit. Boston Bruins Torey Krug‘s next deal this offseason could be another comparable.

Andersen a year away from free agency

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Not sold on the idea that either Matt Murray (Penguins RFA) or Robin Lehner (UFA) are upgrades for current Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen. Would be a surprise if Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas moved on from the Andersen-Jack Campbell tandem for next season.

Andersen has a year left on his contract. They could look to re-sign Andersen. If they don’t, and don’t believe Campbell is a No. 1, pending free agents they could look at next offseason might include Jordan Binnington, Philipp Grubauer, David Rittich, Jake Allen, and Petr Mrazek.

Taking on a LTIR player to acquire a defenseman

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Sure the Maple Leafs would love to be able to add Alex Pietrangelo but he wants to stay in St. Louis. GM Dubas will likely look at the trade market to improve their blue line.

Taking on a LTIR’d contract like Ryan Kesler or Marian Hossa won’t help the Maple Leafs potentially fit in Pietrangelo, but it might make acquiring Josh Manson easier. Kesler, Manson and pick for Kasperi Kapanen?