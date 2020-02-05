NHL Rumors: Torey Krug and Josh Anderson

Torey Krug and the quest for an extension?

Matt Kalman of WEEI.com: Again, Torey Krug showed what he can provide for an offense. His two-goal, two-assist effort against the Minnesota Wild showed Boston Bruins fans and management what he can provide.

For the Boston defenseman, it is more about term than money. Would a $9 million AAV be shocking? Yes. Would a seven or eight-year contract be a surprise? No. So, where does that put Torey Krug? Could he be in the $7.5-$8.5 million AAV range? That becomes possible.

Torey Krug boosts the offense enough over the next several years to justify any extension. Also, he can play defense at a level where his offensive abilities mask most defensive inefficiencies. That’s a necessity for Boston.

Josh Anderson and the Columbus conundrum…

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: A source confirmed that the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens have an interest in Josh Anderson. Columbus listening to offers for Anderson indicates that there is some room for a deal. Also, teams will not have to pay a first-round pick.

Anderson would give Boston a second line that would feature Jake DeBrusk, David Krejci, and himself. That is a trio that could cause lots of problems for defenses throughout the league.

It may cost just a second-round pick and prospect at worst for Anderson. He becomes a restricted free agent next season. That gives Boston some control and will not cost nearly as much as Chris Kreider. Not giving up that 2020 first-round draft pick would be a huge plus for Don Sweeney.

Darren Dreger via TSN.ca Insider Trading: Another source indicated Jarmo Kekalainen would have to be wowed to move Anderson. It makes little sense to trade the forward before the deadline. There is some time between Feb. 24th and the NHL Draft to work on something. If not, then a trade could be explored.

Can Columbus extend him given his struggles this year (1 goal, 3 assists in 26 games)? That answer is yes. Now, will they agree? That is the big question.