NHL Rumors: Thornton, Timashov, Vanek, Stars, Ducks, Islanders, Avs, Sabres, and the Penguins

On the Dallas Stars and Joe Thornton

Kevin Kurz: “The Dallas Stars are pushing hard for Joe Thornton, and Joe would be willing to go there, I’m told. Also hearing the Florida Panthers are interested, but that might be a harder sell for Thornton”

Kevin Kurz: “There’s nothing imminent with Joe Thornton at this time. Still considering options. Might happen, might not”

On the Dmytro Timashov

Bob McKenzie: (The Red Wings claimed Timashov from the Maple Leafs) “I believe Timashov had asked TOR for a trade.”

On Thomas Vanek

Brayton Wilson: “Thomas Vanek just said with @TheInstigators on @WGR550 that if he does not get signed to a team that he thinks can win the Stanley Cup this year by the end of today, he will likely not make his return to the NHL and retire.”

On the Anaheim Ducks

Andy Strickland: Anaheim looking to move F Devin Shore. Both sides agree a change of scenery is probably best #NHLDucks.”

On the New York Islanders

Andrew Gross: Among the #Isles acquisition of Pageau, possible/likely contract extension for him, possible acquisition of Parise and rest of his contract, a reminder that Barzal, Pulock and Toews all due new deals after this season.”

On the Colorado Avalanche

Adrian Dater: “I do think Avs have one more move coming, likely a forward. The names are out there, but it’s anybody’s guess if anything comes to fruition”

On the Buffalo Sabres

John Vogl: “Spit ballin’: I’d guess the Wayne Simmonds trade increases the likelihood of a Conor Sheary deal. Simmonds would take his spot on second power play, and money is close.”

On the Pittsburgh Penguins

Matt Vensel: “If I’m the #Pens, I’m still trying to add a left-shot D for depth, a Chad Ruhwedel type. It’s clear they don’t have much faith in Juuso Riikola and there doesn’t appear to be an alternative in WBS.”

Matt Vensel: “I wouldn’t want to give up a lot, but I’d want that insurance policy if there is a cheap option out there.”