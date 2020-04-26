NHL Rumors: There Are Some Teams That Could Take Advantage Of A Flat 2020-21 Salary Cap

There are some teams that could take advantage of a flat 2020-21 NHL salary cap

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The NHL is not really interested in reducing the salary cap from next season from the $81.5 million that it is this season. There could be a few years of a flat NHL salary cap.

“There’s no question this is going to affect the cap for next year, and it may even affect it a little bit after that,” Neely said Thursday. “Maybe a flat cap for a year or two.”

Teams might be given the opportunity of using a compliance buyout to help alleviate some cap concerns. There are a few teams that are in a position to take advantage of teams looking to shed some salary.

Ottawa Senators – The Senators have over $12 million coming off the books, but could the Sens be more concerned about reaching the salary cap floor and not the cap ceiling.

New Jersey Devils – Could have about $29 million in space with a few RFAs to re-sign. They will have the space to entice teams with.

Los Angeles Kings – Will have eight picks in first four-rounds and could continue to stockpile picks and prospects for their rebuild.

Colorado Avalanche – They have a group of free agents but will still the salary cap flexibility to chase a player(s) that could make a difference for them and/or give them a few extra draft picks.

Montreal Canadiens – The Canadiens have extra draft picks in hand that could help land them a big fish they’ve been looking for. GM Marc Bergevin has been hoarding his cap space.

Columbus Blue Jackets – GM Jarmo Kekalainen already his goaltenders and top-two defensemen under contract for a few more years. After they extend Pierre-Luc Dubois they’ll still have space for additional salary.