NHL Rumors: The Nashville Predators Are Open For Business … Will They Be Deadline Sellers?

Update: The Nashville Predators have hired John Hynes to be their head coach

Predators open for business … Will they be deadline Sellers?

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Absolutely expect the Nashville Predators to make some trades before the February 24th NHL trade deadline. GM David Poile stated after the Winter Classic that they are “open for business”

The Predators have five draft picks in the first three rounds and could have around $8 million in salary cap space at the deadline.

Adam Vingan of The Athletic: Predators GM Poile on a radio hit on January 2nd.

“Right now, we are not in the playoffs, and I am open for business, if you will. … I’m sitting here being outside of the playoffs. We have for the last several years been buyers at the trading deadline. If we don’t improve here shortly, we might be a seller for the first time in a number of years. “I’m hoping that that’s not the case, but as I said, I’m open for business. I’m certainly going to be willing to listen to different teams’ thought processes on any of our players at this point.”

The Predators have not been sellers at the trade deadline since 2014. If they do decide to sell at the deadline, who could be made available?

Mikael Granlund – A pending UFA that might land the Predators a mid-round draft pick or mid-level prospect.

Craig Smith – A pending UFA who can fit into a middle-six. He is fifth all-time in games played in franchise history. Is his sentimental value higher than his trade value?

Nick Bonino – Carries $4.1 million cap hit through 2021 and could draw interest from contenders. On pace for a career-high in goals and is a two-time Stanley Cup winner.

Kyle Turris – He has four years left at $6 million per season and has been a healthy scratch this year. They’ve been trying to move him for while now with no luck. Poile has never retained salary in a trade before, and it’s something he’d probably have to do.

Joe Rexrode of The Athletic: on the Predators: “But right now this looks like a soft team. Light on physical presence. Light on mental toughness. Missing Subban. Missing an edge. Prone to letting one mistake turn to four. Composed of players who look great on a roster, a roster that reads like one of the top six or eight in the NHL. Also, a lot of players who were playing for contracts a few years ago and now have them”

Goaltender Pekka Rinne may be showing his age, with backup Juuse Saros going in the wrong direction. Their penalty kill has been terrible and their power play the same.