NHL Rumors: The Colorado Avalanche Have Salary Cap Space And Assets At Their Disposal

John Shannon: Colorado Avalanche GM Joe Sakic said the only roster tweaking they may do is in the net.

“…it hasn’t paid off for a lot of teams to give up assets for a run, We feel we have a deep team here, but it’s my job to see what we else we can do here”

David Pagnotta: Sakic to the media yesterday.

– Avs in market for goalie. “Ultimately, we’d like to see if we can add a depth goalie for protection.”

– Avs not against trading 1st RD pick, but “I’d rather not.” Prefers “hockey trade.”

– “We’re not here just looking short term.”

Ryan S. Clark: Avs GM Sakic when asked about Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin scouting their games for two in a row.

“He said, “Marc’s daughter goes to CU” and just left at that with a grin.”

Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic: The Colorado Avalanche are now without Mikko Rantanen, Nazem Kadri, Matt Calvert and Philipp Grubauer due to injuries.

Does GM Joe Sakic enter the pricey sellers’ trade market? Do they just shift things around internally to see if they can hold on?

Before the injuries it’s believed they had already been looking for a middle-six forward. The market after the Blake Coleman and Tyler Toffoli trades shows that it won’t be cheap.

It will be a challenge to improve now, and keep an on the future with regards to the prospects/picks to give up, as well as their future salary cap.

Jared Clinton of The Hockey News: The Colorado Avalanche will have some tough decisions to make with regards to their injury situation. What could they add and how high a price would they go?

They should be thinking a top-six forward after the injuries to Rantanen and Kadri.

Top-six wingers that the Avs look at could include Chris Kreider and Mike Hoffman. If looking at a center there is Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

The Avs have a ton of flexibility with close to $28.7 million in projected deadline salary cap space. They won’t require sending a contract or two back in any deal if they don’t want to.

Trade chips the Avalanche have are A.J. Greer, Shane Bowers, Logan O’Connor and Calle Rosen. Going big would put Bowen Byram, Alex Newhook, and Martin Kaut in talks, though moving any of those three seems unlikely.