NHL Rumors: Teams Will Be Interested In Alexandar Georiev, Alec Martinez, and Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Sharks, Devils and Maple Leafs among the teams interested in Georgiev

The Fourth Period: The New York Rangers will listen to calls on goaltender Alexandar Georgiev. It’s believed the San Jose Sharks, New Jersey Devils, and Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams with interest.

Elliotte Friedman reported on the weekend that the Rangers could be looking for young forward in return for Georgiev.

It’s not known if any trade talks have started or what teams would be willing to give up.

Defenseman Martinez available

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Los Angeles Kings have made defenseman Alec Martinez available for trade. He has a year left on his deal at a $4 million salary cap. Martinez is left-handed but he can also play the right side.

It’s still too early to say who is interested, but the Carolina Hurricanes might be one of those teams. The Hurricanes would have to move a defenseman out if they were to bring in the veteran Martinez.

The blue line may not be a big need for the Colorado Avalanche, but added depth is always good to have if you are a contender.

The Winnipeg Jets could really use some help on the blue line. The Jets are handcuffed a bit by the Dustin Byfuglien situation. The Jets wouldn’t be able to do anything until that is resolved one way or another.

One Eastern team executive thinks the Kings could get a second-round pick and a prospect for Martinez.

At least six teams would have serious interest in Pageau

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Ottawa Senators and Jean-Gabriel Pageau‘s reps may not have held any in-depth contract talks as of yet. That may happen at the end of the month or early February. Those talks may determine if Pageau is traded.

The Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, and maybe the Boston Bruins would have some interest. There would be at least six teams with serious interest.

Would Tyler Bozak‘s three-year deal at $5 million per be a comparable for Pageau?