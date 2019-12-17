NHL Rumors: Taylor Hall, Paul Maurice, Maple Leafs, and the Canadiens

Hall hasn’t ruled out signing in-season but….

Pierre LeBrun: Taylor Hall said that he hasn’t entirely closed the door on re-signing before July 1st but added that he’s just trying to focus on hockey for now and worry about the contract stuff later.

Maurice on the Seattle coaching speculation

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice when asked about the speculation of his potential coaching candidacy for the expansion team in Seattle: “I’m here as long as Mark (Chipman) and Kevin (Cheveldayoff) want me to be here. This is home for me. I love this place.”

Leafs one of the teams looking at a KHL goaltender

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of multiple teams that are interested in Ak Bars Kazan’s 24-year old goaltender Timur Bilyalov. He’ll be free agent after the KHL season.

Through 16 games he has a 10-1-2 record with a 1.10 GAA, .957 save percentage of six shutouts.

Bilyalov isn’t sure if he’ll re-sign in the KHL or if he wants to test out the NHL next season.

“As for his desire to play in the NHL, it’s a dream for him as it is for any other player. If opportunity presented itself, he would certainly give it a shot. He’s been asked the question so many times, but he never seems to believe that it’s actually possible,” says KHL reporter Aivis Kalnins, who knows Bilyalov well.”

Canadiens notes

Stu Cowan: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said he is not willing to give up future assets for a quick fix just to get them into the playoffs this year.

Stu Cowan: Bergevin wouldn’t comment on when Cole Caufield could join the Canadiens. He did say that Caufield wouldn’t be staying in college for four years.

Stu Cowan: Bergevin said that defenseman Alexander Romanov has made it clear that he intends to play for the Canadiens next season. His KHL contract expires after this season.