NHL Rumors: Taylor Hall and the Arizona Coyotes

Taylor Hall on free agency

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Taylor Hall is a pending unrestricted free agent, but no one knows when free agency will open. It’s also not known the amount of financial damage this shutdown has done and what next seasons’ salary cap could look like.

Hall said with so much uncertainty surrounding his pending free agency, he just trying to get some rest and enjoy the time away.

Hall admits it’s a weird time to be a pending free agent.

Arizona Coyotes GM John Chayka and Hall’s agent Darren Ferris have been in touch during the shutdown.

“Both sides have interest in each other and Darren and John have talked a little bit, but there haven’t been any numbers tossed around or anything like that,” Hall said. “At this point, both sides are just waiting to see what happens with this.’’

On the idea of maybe taking a one- or two-year deal as the league hopefully bounces back financially and then signing a long-term deal.

“I don’t really want to play through a contract year again,” he said. “Whether it was the reason I had an off-year or not, I’d rather get some security and try and sign a longer-term deal.’’

Coyotes GM “it’s tough to do any business of that magnitude”

Jon Lane of NHL.com: It’s been well reported that formal contract negotiations between Coyotes GM and Taylor Hall’s agent won’t happen until after the season. The sides have held casual talks.