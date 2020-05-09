NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning – Sergachev, and Who Isn’t Going Anywhere To Who Is Gone

No contract talks between the Lightning and Sergachev

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: Tampa Bay Lightning restricted free agent defenseman Mikhail Sergachev said he hasn’t had any contract discussions with Lightning management. He’s sure his agent will get a deal done.

“It’s a little different obviously right now, but I’m trying to leave it to my agent (Mark Gandler),” Sergachev said Thursday. “He’s going to deal with it, I guess. But for me, I just want to continue the season, play and get better and see what happens. I feel like they’re going to work out something. I have a good agent.”

The Lightning will also have to deal with pending RFAs Erik Cernak, Anthony Cirelli, Mitchell Stephens, and Carter Verhaeghe. Sergachev said he hasn’t spoken to any of them about their contract status.

A look at who is staying and who could be on the move

Joe Smith of The Athletic: The salary cap not going up next season was not what the Tampa Bay Lightning had been hoping for. They have 15 players under contract for next season at a combined cap hit of $76.2 million. A flat cap $81.5 million leaves about $5 million for eight players, including restricted free agents Mikhail Sergachev, Anthony Cirelli, and Erik Cernak.

The Lightning had acquired Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow at the trade deadline. Both have a year left at $1.8 million and $925,000 respectively, so it gives that a bit of an opportunity to be creative.

They do have numerous players with no-movement/no-trade clauses.

A look at who is staying and who could be on the move

Not going anywhere – Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman, Brayden Point, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Anthony Cirelli, Mikhail Sergachev, Blake Coleman, and Barclay Goodrow.

Very likely staying put – Ryan McDonagh, Erik Cernak, Curtis McElhinney, Mitchell Stephens, and Ondrej Palat.

Will be mentioned in trade rumors – Alex Killorn – Has three years left at $4.45 million per season. Trading him would give them cap relief and they could get some draft assets in return – like they did last offseason when they trade J.T. Miller.

Tyler Johnson – His modified no-trade clause kicks in on June 15th, 2021 – a 20-team trade list. Could be a compliance buyout candidate.

Yanni Gourde – Signed a six-year extension in November of 2018 at a $5.166 million cap hit. Could be a compliance buyout candidate as well.

The 50-50 club – Kevin Shattenkirk, Jan Rutta, Pat Maroon, Braydon Coburn, Cedric Paquette, and Carter Verhaeghe.

Almost certain to be gone – Luke Schenn, and Zach Bogosian.