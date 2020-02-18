NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning, and the New Jersey Devils

Are the Lightning done making trades?

Caley Chelios: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois on if they would look to acquire some help for their blue line after the injuries to Ryan McDonagh and Jan Rutta: “Always looking to improve but, I wouldn’t hold your breath for another trade coming.”

Both McDonagh and Rutta are expected to return at some point.

Devils GM on the trade deadline and beyond

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said that forward Travis Zajac won’t be traded.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: A Q&A with New Jersey Devils interim GM Tom Fitzgerald after the trades of Andy Greene and Blake Coleman. Fitzgerald said his plan is through drafting and developing, but they are going to need some players to bridge the gap until the young guys are ready.

“There’s an age factor here. I’m not looking to go out and sign 30-year-old plus free agents that may have a shelf life for three to four years. I’m looking to try to add to this team with some of these draft picks I’m trying to accumulate. That’s my goal, it’s easier said than done. But that’ll be my intention come the offseason is try to add via trade or possibly free agency and continue to draft well and have a development plan for all our players.”

The Devils have the salary cap that they can utilize now and in the offseason.

Teams are calling the Devils about Wayne Simmonds, but Fitzgerald doesn’t know if he’ll move him or not.

“I do know there are teams that have interest in Wayne Simmonds. But again, I’m not looking to give Wayne Simmonds away. Because he does bring value to our locker room as a leader. You know Pierre, this may look like we’re selling and selling and selling, and the plan is to burn this thing down. We’re not. My plan is to be a competitive team next year. We have pieces.”

Teams have also been calling about injured and pending UFA defenseman Sami Vatanen.