NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Vladimir Tarasenko, Doug Armstrong, and the Blues

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Today: Vladimir Tarasenko looms large for the Blues as his health.

The St. Louis Blues are the top team in the West with the third-most points in the NHL. Yet, if there is a chance to improve this team, Doug Armstrong will take a shot. Armstrong trading for a depth player or even a top-six forward is not unreasonable.

This depends on the health of Tarasenko of course. A positive report sends Armstrong into the deadline knowing he needs less. A negative one gives the general manager another decision to make. Who does he acquire and at what cost?

Other factors include Sammy Blais and Jordan Kyrou. If Blais returns from wrist surgery well, that would help. Kyrou presents untapped potential as well. That could temper Armstrong’s itch to pull the trigger on some top-six forward help. The general manager hopes for the time but that time may run short.

The Philadelphia Flyers may need more help at the deadline

Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer: Philadelphia improved vastly from last season yet still sits on the playoff bubble in the East. Part of that lies on the offense which has been good but not always good enough. Missing Oskar Lindblom and Nolan Patrick do hurt.

However, Philadelphia could use some top-six forward help as they rank 15th in the league with 3.06 goals per game. Again, this is good but is it good enough?

Names like Chris Kreider, Mikael Granlund, and Tyler Toffoli are some that get tossed around. Shayne Gostisbehere tends to be a name that could go along with a draft pick to get a deal done.

The Flyers would have to do this because they are close to the salary cap. Can they sustain that 19-6-4 mark against the East? A lot of that will be determined by getting a bit more offensive punch at the deadline or hoping for a better Carter Hart on the road. Alain Vigneault positioned this team well for the final 32 games.