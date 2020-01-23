NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the Calgary Flames

Blues prospects giving them good assets to move if they want

Jeff Gordon of the St. Louis Post Dispatch:: If the St. Louis Blues want to add at the trade deadline, they still have assets they could move. They could also hold on to them, which may limit some future salary cap issues.

The Blues have traded two first-round picks (Brayden Schenn deal), as well as a couple of prospects that they drafted in the first (Tage Thompson and Dominik Bokk), but they’ve done well drafting in later rounds.

Prospects are pushing for more playing time and are creating a bit of logjam.

Looking at some potential Calgary Flames trade targets

James (@Accout4hockey): Pierre LeBrun said TSN 10540 that Flames GM Brad Treliving is one of the active GMs looking at the trade market. Expect the Flames to make a trade before the deadline. Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland could be looking at the same top-six forwards as the Flames are.

Darren Haynes of The Athletic: The Calgary Flames are the only team that doesn’t have a right-handed winger on their roster. The Flames may be interested in finding a forward that has some term left. Some options that have term left include.

Kyle Palmieri – one year left at $4.65 million.

Josh Anderson – pending RFA at a $1.85 million cap hit this season.

Kasperi Kapanen – a $3.2 million cap hit through 2021-22. Projects as a top-six.

Ondrej Kase – one more year at a $2.6 million cap hit. Struggling under Dallas Eakins. Concussion history.

Ryan Getzlaf – one more year at $8.25 million. Ducks would have to retain salary. Adding Getzlaf could allow them to move Elias Lindholm back to right wing.

Rickard Rakell – $3.8 million cap hit through 2021-22. May not be cheap to acquire him.

Nikita Gusev – one more year at a $4.5 million cap hit. If the Devils are rebuilding, the 27-year may not fit into their long-term plans. Do they move Gusev and/or Palmieri to get younger assets?

Potential rental targets could include.

Tyler Toffoli – $4.6 million salary cap hit. Toffoli played with Sean Monahan in Ottawa (OHL) for two years, on the same line for one year.

Wayne Simmonds – $5 million cap hit.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau – $3.1 million cap hit. A center that would allow Lindholm to move to the right side.