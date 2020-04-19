NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and Cam Talbot

Pietrangelo, salary cap saving options for the Blues, and the expansion draft

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: (mailbag) Don’t believe that the St. Louis Blues re-signing defenseman Marco Scandella means they can’t afford to re-sign Alex Pietrangelo. Scandella’s money could also be what they have planned on giving Jay Bouwmeester, who now may not return.

If the Blues are looking to move some salary cap space, don’t see many teams being interested in trading for Tyler Bozak and his $5 million contract (one-year left).

The Blues could likely clear out some space by trading goaltender Jake Allen. Buying out forward Alex Steen is another option. They could also make a series of smaller moves to gain some extra space.

Playing the expansion draft game, could see the Blues protecting Pietrangelo (if he re-signs), Vince Dunn, and Colton Parayko. Can’t see Seattle wanting to select Justin Faulk‘s with six years and $6.5 million per left on his contract.

Talbot thinks he’s shown he can be a No. 1 somewhere

NHL.com: Cam Talbot said in a Sportsnet interview that he wouldn’t rule out returning to the Calgary Flames next season, but he believes he’s shown that he can be a number one goaltender in the league.

“That’s why I wanted the one-year deal, I wanted a redemption year,” the 32-year-old said. “I knew that if I came to camp healthy and in the right situation, I was confident I was going to be able to get back to that form. I think I played through some stuff that maybe I shouldn’t have played through the year before, and toward the end of the year before that, so that had a lot of mitigating factors behind my declining play those years. But I think my record shows that when I’m healthy and on top of my game I can be one of the best in the League.”

To date, he’s posted a 12-10-1 record, while going 9-3-1 with a 2,55 GAA and .923 SV% since January 1st.