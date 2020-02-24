NHL Rumors: Skjei, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Penguins, Canucks, Barrie, Lundqvist, Georgiev, and Bear

Skjei could be on his way to Carolina?

Pierre LeBrun: “Hearing that Rangers and Hurricanes have been talking about a potential Brady Skjei trade but right now Carolina has cap issues so not clear where this goes…”

Darren Dreger: “Sounds like a 1st round pick in discussions for Skjei. However, cap issues for the Hurricanes are complicating things.”

#Hurricanes currently have $593,004 in projected cap space, which is the equivalent of a $2,690,213 cap hit. Brady Skjei has 4 years remaining on his deal after this season at a cap hit of $5,250,000.https://t.co/UOwu0C674D pic.twitter.com/jo4ZMLo5ZL — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) February 24, 2020

On the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks

Scott Powers: “Source says the Hurricanes are likely out on Gustafsson and Lehner as of right now.”

On the Pittsburgh Penguins

Josh Yohe: “Just spoke with GMJR. He’s not done.”

On the Canucks and Tyson Barrie

David Schoen: “Reports from Vancouver that Canucks are out of the running for Toronto D Tyson Barrie. @TSNBobMcKenzie reported Maple Leafs are looking for deal similar to what Capitals sent Blues for Kevin Shattenkirk (1st, conditional pick and two prospects).”

On the New York Rangers

Dan Rosen: “Henrik Lundqvist spoke to the media today after Rangers practice. He said he knows he’ll be sitting down with management after the season to go over his role, his future, but his focus now is on preparing to play, being ready when called upon, supporting his teammates throughout.”

Vince Mercogliano: “I still think there’s a good chance Georgiev is traded this offseason and Hank plays out next year as backup/mentor to Igor, playing 30-40% of the games. But this is an admission from Hank that the future is uncertain & he’ll have a convo with management after this season.”

On the Edmonton Oilers

Jonathan Willis: With @DNBsports reporting no talks yet on an Ethan Bear extension