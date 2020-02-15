NHL Rumors: Scouting WPG-SJ and PIT-MTL, and the Dallas Stars

Scouting the Winnipeg Jets and San Jose Sharks

Mike McIntyre: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Jets and Sharks game: Washington Capitals (2), Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Arizona Coyotes, Nashville Predators, Chicago Blackhawks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, Anaheim Ducks, Philadelphia Flyers, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Scouting the Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens

Dan Kingerski: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Penguins and Canadiens game: Detroit Red Wings (seller), Toronto Maple Leafs (buyer), New York Rangers (local), New York Islanders.

Stars GM Nill on the deadline

Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com: Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill said he likes their depth and how some of their younger players are playing.

“Now, is that going to change or am I going to get a call from a GM with a hockey trade that might make sense? I’m always going to look at that. But I’m not in a situation where I’ve got to make a move for the sake of making a move.”

Nill added that he may not be that interested in trading draft picks.

“I think we’d all like to be buyers, but I have to run a hockey department too,” he said. “Last year, I gave away, well, I have no second- or third-round pick this year because of decisions I made last year in trades. “You’re always thinking both short term and long term, and I have to make those decisions. Right now, for me to make up more picks and that, I have to think about this franchise too.”

Nill on interim head coach Rick Bowness‘ future with the team.