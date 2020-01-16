NHL Rumors: Scouting the Habs-Blackhawks, P.K. Subban, and the Buffalo Sabres

Scouting the Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks

Stu Cowan: Scouts listed to attend Wednesday’s Canadiens-Blackhawks game: Blackhawks (7), Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Arizona Coyotes, Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, Ottawa Senators, and the Vancouver Canucks.

Subban hasn’t asked the Devils for a trade

NHL.com: New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban said he hasn’t asked for a trade.

“Listen, in my career to this point, I’ve never asked for a trade and it’s because maybe I’m a little bit old-school that way,” the defenseman said prior to their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. “I’ve learned from a lot of veteran players in the League that put their head down, come to work and do their job. And I’m getting paid to do a job, I have to come and do it every day.”

The 30-year old Subban has two years left on his contract.

Jimmy Murphy: P.K. Subban has said he won’t request a trade but that doesn’t mean the New Jersey Devils won’t trade him. From what has been hearing, the Colorado Avalanche could be interested in the defenseman. The Avs have the salary cap space for him and they did show some interest before the Predators have traded him to the Devils.

Sabres want to make some trades

WGR 550 Radio: Buffalo Sabres GM Jason Botterill on WGR 550 radio on Tuesday on making some deals.