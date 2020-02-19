NHL Rumors: Scouting PIT-TOR and PHI-CBJ, Jaskin, Pageau, Namestnikov, and DeMelo

Scouting the Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs

Dan Kingerski: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Penguins – Maple Leafs game include the Edmonton Oilers (regional scout), Dallas Stars, New York Rangers, and the New Jersey Devils.

Scouting the Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets

Adam Kimelman: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Flyers – Blue Jackets game include the Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Detroit Red Wings.

Overlapping trade interest lead a furry of moves yesterday

Chris Johnston: (yesterday after the run of trades) “It’s no coincidence that there’s been a surge in deals involving defencemen this afternoon. A lot of overlapping conversations/expressions of interest with the teams and players that were moved.”

Jaskin getting NHL interest

Igor Eronko: Moscow Dynamo’s head coach Vladimir Krikunov said that forward Dmitrij Jaskin has two contract offers from NHL teams. He can’t sign until the KHL season is over.

He has 30 goals alongside Vadim Shipachyov in 55 games.

Pageau talks heating up

Renaud Lavoie: Have been told that contract talks between the Ottawa Senators and Jean-Gabriel Pageau are ongoing. (as of late yesterday afternoon)

Shawn Simpson: Hearing that talks between the Senators and Pageau could heat up today.

Senators getting calls on Namestnikov

Darren Dreger: Teams are calling the Senators about forward Vladislav Namestnikov.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if he isn’t moved by Monday’s deadline.

Senators did talk contract with DeMelo before trading him

Pierre LeBrun: The Senators did have contract extension talks with Dylan DeMelo‘s agent Brian MacDonald before they traded him.

The Senators never made an official contract offer to the pending UFA.

Pierre LeBrun: Would guess that term on his next deal would be really important for DeMelo, which is probably something that turned the Senators off from making him an offer.

Jets signing DeMelo is an option

Scott Billeck: Acquiring defenseman Dylan DeMelo for a third-round pick is a good deal and if they are able to re-sign him, which there could be an opportunity to, the deal looks even better.

Jets still looking at the trade market

Darren Dreger: The Winnipeg Jets could still be looking for another defenseman even after acquiring DeMelo.

GM Kevin Cheveldayoff is also looking at forwards, though the price could be too high for that to happen.