NHL Rumors: Scouting PIT-TB, CBA Talks, Edmonton Oilers, and the Detroit Red Wings

Scouting the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning

Dan Kingerski: Scouts listed to attend Monday’s Penguins and Lightning game: Los Angeles Kings (2), Edmonton Oilers (regional scout), Chicago Blackhawks, and the Vancouver Canucks.

Dan Kingerski: “Yes, I also slightly raised an eyebrow when I saw two Kings scouts here. Of course, Tampa Bay is also hunting for blueliners… Or, the LA scouts were sick of nice weather and decided to stop in Pittsburgh. Either way….”

CBA talks continue

Bob McKenzie: The NHL and NHLPA talked CBA extension for the second consecutive day in Toronto. They are expected to have more negotiations next week.

Would the Oilers move their first-round pick?

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland on if he’d offer up his 2020 first-round pick at this moment: “What if we miss the playoffs?”

If the pick was lottery protected: “If it’s out there.”

Low to no trade value for some Red Wings

Ansar Khan of MLive: The play of some potential trade candidates hasn’t been good and their trade value is now low or they are now no longer movable.

Two players that will likely get interest are goaltender Jonathan Bernier and winger Andreas Athanasiou.

The trade market for goaltenders at the trade deadline usually isn’t big. If a team is looking for a veteran backup or loses a starter to injury, maybe the Red Wings could be able to squeeze a second-round pick from someone.

Athanasiou has struggled this season. Do they trade before the deadline or do they hope that he plays better during the rest of the season and increases his offseason trade value.

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has said they are looking for draft picks.

Defenseman Mike Green is their only pending unrestricted free agent that might draw some interest. Defensemen Trevor Daley and Jonathan Ericsson will be hard to move.