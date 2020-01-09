NHL Rumors: Scouting PHI-WSH and LA-DAL … Flames, Penguins, Predators, Canadiens, Rangers, and Red Wings

Scouting the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals

Adam Kimelman: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Flyers-Capitals game: Chicago Blackhawks (2), Edmonton Oilers (2), Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils, Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings, and the Detroit Red Wings.

Scouting the Los Angeles Kings and Dallas Stars

Dennis Bernstein: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Kings-Stars game: Regulars in the Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues. Not so regular: Columbus Blue Jackets (2), New Jersey Devils, Calgary Flames, Washington Capitals, Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Colorado Avalanche.

Notes on the Flames, Penguins, Predators, Canadiens, Rangers, and Red Wings

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Calgary Flames are happy with the play of some of their young guys, but not so much with some of their top players. If the Flames feel Elias Lindholm is a centerman, they will look to add a right winger with the extra cap space they have after the Michael Frolik trade.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking for a forward.

The Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals showed some interest in Justin Williams before he signed with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Nashville Predators don’t really want to be sellers. Hard to see them wanting to move Nick Bonino if they still want to win. Names out there include Kyle Turris, Craig Smith, and Mikael Granlund.

The Montreal Canadiens had some interest in Vancouver Canucks Sven Baertschi. Forward Dale Weise would have had to be involved. It didn’t work out. The Canadiens didn’t approach the Canucks with the idea. GM Marc Bergevin doesn’t want to move his prospects.

Don’t expect any immediate movement of New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev after the Igor Shestyorkin recall.

The Detroit Red Wings would love to add more draft picks and/or prospects.