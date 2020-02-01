NHL Rumors: Scouting OTT-WSH, Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, and NY Rangers

Scouting the Ottawa Senators and Washington Capitals

Murray Pam: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Senators-Capitals game: Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights, and Seattle.

Could the Oilers be interested in Athanasiou?

Jim Matheson: If the Edmonton Oilers are going to be buyers at the trade deadline, there are lots of names that could potentially be trade targets for them.

One forward with speed that GM Ken Holland could look at is Detroit Red Wings winger Andreas Athanasiou. He has been having a bad year, but he’s a top-six forward.

Jim Matheson: If – of course Holland is interested in Athanasiou – Jesse Puljujarvi would likely be one of the players involved. Would need something else included. notes “Just throwing this against the wall, and maybe it’ll stick”

A high price for a rental player doesn’t make sense for the Jets

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice said that he doesn’t think that it makes sense for them to pay a high price for a rental player this season.

Potential landing spots for some Rangers free agents

Brett Cyrgalis of the NY Post: The New York Rangers could move some pending free agents before the deadline. A look at who could be on the move and some potential landing spots.

Chris Kreider – Could land the Rangers a first-round pick. He’s from Boston who could offer up Danton Heinen and draft pick. The Colorado Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes, and Vegas Golden Knights could be interested.

Alexandar Georgiev – The Rangers won’t give him away. The Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks, and Florida Panthers may have interest.

Anthony DeAngelo – Could fit in with the Maple Leafs. A Georgiev-DeAngelo package could land a nice haul. The Winnipeg Jets and Carolina Hurricanes could also be interested.

Jesper Fast – A solid bottom-six, penalty killer would help a contender. Might be a fit with the Tampa Bay Lightning, St. Louis Blues, and the Dallas Stars.

Ryan Strome – Are his numbers based solely on playing with Artemi Panarin? Could a team like the Vancouver Canucks or Calgary Flames move him back to the wing? Could be a secondary option for the Coyotes if they miss out on Kreider.