NHL Rumors: Scouting OTT-MTL and PHI-TB, Canadiens, Bruins, Lightning, and the Hurricanes

Scouting the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens

Murray Pam: Bad weather lead to only the Arizona Coyotes and Detroit Red Wings scouting the Senators-Canadiens on Saturday night.

Scouting the Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning

Adam Kimelman: Scouts listed to attend Saturday’s Flyers-Lightning game: Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Canadiens could flip Kovalchuk

Pierre LeBrun: If the Montreal Canadiens don’t get back into the playoff race by the trade deadline, they could look to flip recently signed Ilya Kovalchuk.

Trade options for the Bruins

Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe: The Boston Bruins still need to find a winger to play with David Krejci on the second line.

The Bruins kicked tires on Justin Williams, who re-signed with the Carolina Hurricanes to no one’s surprise.

Trade deadline targets for the Bruins could include Chris Kreider, Tyler Toffoli, Kyle Palmieri and Wayne Simmonds. Palmieri is the only one of those four that is under contract for next season. He carries a $4.65 million cap hit.

Could Joe Thorton and the San Jose Sharks move on from each other? Thorton has a no-movement clause. Thornton wouldn’t fit as a right winger for the Bruins, but they could move Charlie Coyle back to the second line and have Thornton centering the third line.

Could the Lightning be interested in a couple of Rangers?

Larry Brook of the NY Post: Do the Tampa Bay Lightning look to sure up their backup goaltending at the trade deadline? Could the Lightning be interested in New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev?

The Rangers could look to get back draft picks from the Lightning, who have both their own and the Vancouver Canucks first-round picks.

Hurricanes should look at two big named goaltenders

Larry Brook of the NY Post: Likely won’t happen, but the Carolina Hurricanes should at least look at Rangers Henrik Lundqvist or Canadiens Carey Price. Very unlikely Lundqvist would want to move. Price also holds a no-movement clause. Are Petr Mrazek and Jonathan Bernier good enough?