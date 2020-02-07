NHL Rumors: Scouting OTT-COL and NJ-PHI and the Calgary Flames

Scouting the Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche

Murray Pam: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Senators and Avalanche game: Montreal Canadiens (2), Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, San Jose Sharks, Vancouver Canucks, and the Washington Capitals.

Scouting the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers

Adam Kimelman: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Devils and Flyers game: Vegas Golden Knights (2), Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets, Chicago Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Washington Capitals, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the St. Louis Blues.

Does Mark Giordano‘s injury affect the Calgary Flames NHL trade deadline plans?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on TSN on the affect that Mark Giordano injury has the Calgary Flames and their trade deadline approach.

“Yeah, it does right now because there are teams that I’ve talked to around the league that felt there was a decent chance that TJ Brodie could be had in a deal with the Calgary Flames, could upgrade with a top six forward, specifically a right shot forward.”

One source said the Flames may go look for a defenseman to help get through Giordano’s injury. Brodie is a pending UFA and they could still move him, but it may be harder for them to do so now.

Darren Dreger adds that the blue line is one area of concern for the Flames, but some are wondering about up front.