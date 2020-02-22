NHL Rumors; Scouting NJ-WSH, Bogosian, Namestnikov, and Pageau

Scouting the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals

Mike Morreale: Scouts listed to attend today’s Devils – Capitals game include the New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings and Los Angeles Kings.

Bogosian clears waivers … Where to sign may take a day or two

Pierre LeBrun: Zach Bogosian cleared waivers and his contract with the Buffalo Sabres can be terminated.

Darren Dreger: Expect that Bogosian will wait until Monday to sign a contract with someone.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes and Winnipeg Jets will be among the interested teams.

Rick Dhaliwal: The Calgary Flames and Arizona Coyotes could also have an interest in Bogosian.

Jim Matheson: I wouldn’t be a surprise is the Hurricanes were interested in Bogosian. Don Waddell drafted Bogosian 3rd overall in 2008 when he was the GM of Atlanta.

Sens to hold out Namestnikov

Bruce Garrioch: Vladislav Namestnikov will be held out of tonight’s Ottawa Senators games. They could hold out others but that decision will be made after warmups.

Darren Dreger: The Senators are also holding Tyler Ennis out tonight.

Senators and Pageau extension talks intensify

Bruce Garrioch of Ottawa Sun: Contract extension talks between the Ottawa Senators and forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau agents (Newport Sports) have intensified.

The Senators continue to field calls from teams that are interested in Pageau, but they would rather get him re-signed. It’s believed that Pageau wants to stay. Can they find common ground?

There are no guarantees that they can reach a deal before Monday and he could be moved. If contract talks break down, trade talk will increase.

The Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers could have an interest,

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Senators and Pageau’s camp are talking extension. If he’s not signed by Monday, there is also the possibility that they hold on to him past the trade deadline and use the time between now and June 30th to try and get him re-signed.

There is the risk that a deal still can’t be reached and he could walk for nothing.

The Senators are deep in picks and prospects and maybe okay with using the extra time to try and get a deal done as opposed to settling for another second-round pick.

It’s still more likely that he’s either re-signed by Monday or traded.

The Philadelphia Flyers won’t move a first-round pick but could come up with an enticing package.