NHL Rumors: Scouting MTL-BUF, Brenden Dillon, and Nikita Tryamkin

Scouting the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres

Michael Augello: Scouts listed to attended last night’s Canadiens-Sabres game: Carolina Hurricanes (2), Chicago Blackhawks (2), Winnipeg Jets (2), Detroit Red Wings (2), Columbus Blue Jackets (2), Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, New York Islanders, St, Louis Blues, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers, San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

That is 20 teams and 25 scouts

Brenden Dillon will get plenty of interest from teams

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that San Jose Sharks pending free agent defenseman Brenden Dillon is likely on the Winnipeg Jets list of potential targets, but he’ll get interest from around the league.

The Sharks will trade him and he’d be a number four or five defenseman for most teams.

“I can tell you half a dozen teams so far have shown interest – including, I’m told, the Boston Bruins. Obviously a rugged defensive-defenceman in Brenden Dillon would be a nice fit there in Boston. The Carolina Hurricanes, who just lost Dougie Hamilton, have also been among the teams that have shown interest. It will not be an issue moving Dillon, the question is what can San Jose get out of it. I think it’s probably going to be a second-round pick and maybe a prospect.”

Tryamkin eyeing a Canucks return

Harman Dayal of The Athletic: Defenseman Nikita Tryamkin returning the Vancouver Canucks after heading back to the KHL in 2017 is a possibility. Tryamkin’s agent Todd Diamond told Rick Dhaliwal:

“goal and desire is to sign in Vancouver.”

Igor Eronko of Sports-Express:

“Nikita is not happy being in Yekaterinburg because he’s not being used like he was expected to by the team. He wants to try in the NHL once again.”

There is a mutual interest between the Canucks and Tryamkin, but there is no guarantee that they want to sign him.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if either defenseman Troy Stecher or Chris Tanev isn’t back with the Canucks next season. Defenseman Oscar Fantenberg is a pending unrestricted free agent.