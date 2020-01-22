NHL Rumors: Scouting MIN-FLA, Kovalchuk, Kassian, Oilers, and Top 20 Trade Bait

Scouting the Minnesota Wild and Florida Panthers on Monday night

Michael Russo: Scouts listed to attend Monday’s Wild – Panthers game: Chicago Blackhawks (2), Vegas Golden Knights (2), Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and the Winnipeg Jets.

Kovalchuk wasn’t planning on leaving

Igor Eronko: Ilya Kovalchuk never had any intentions in returning to Russia this year. He intends to stay in the NHL until he gets to the Stanley Cup.

Kassian’s next deal could look like…

Mark Spector: Edmonton Oilers Zack Kassian will likely be a four-year deal in the $3.25 to $3.5 million range.

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: wouldn’t have a problem with the Oilers re-signing Zack Kassian for around four years at $3.5 million per or three years and $3.75 million per. A five-year deal at a little less money is also possible. When looking at comparables it’s possible that Kassian’s initial ask could be in the $4 million range.

The Oilers deadline plan could be…

Bob Stauffer: The Edmonton Oilers have 13 games before the trade deadline. If they have around an 8-5 record over that span, could see them trying to acquire a top-nine forward at the deadline.

Top 20 trade bait board

TSN: Top 20 players who could be dealt by the trade deadline.

1. Chris Kreider – LW – UFA

2. Alec Martinez – LD – 1 year

3, Ilya Kovalchuk – RW – UFA

4. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – C – UFA

5. Alexandar Georgiev – G – RFA

6. Tyler Toffoli – RW – UFA

7. Shayne Gostisbehere – LD – 3 years

8. Sami Vatanen – RD – UFA

9. Andreas Athanasiou – LW – RFA

10. Carolina Hurricanes 2020 1st round pick

11. Brenden Dillon – LD – UFA

12. Alex Galchenyuk – LW – UFA

13. Ron Hainsey – LD – UFA

14. Ryan Donato – LW – 1 year

15. Robin Lehner – G – UFA

16. Craig Smith – RW – UFA

17. Kyle Turris – C – 4 years

18. Marco Scandella – LD – UFA

19. Josh Anderson – RW – RFA

20. Jeff Petry – RD – 1 year