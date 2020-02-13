NHL Rumors: Scouting LA-CGY and BOS-MTL, NHL Trade Bait, and Taylor Hall

Scouting the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames

Dennis Bernstein: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Kings and Flames game:

Regular scouts – Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, New York Islanders, and the San Jose Sharks

Other teams – Detroit Red Wings (2), Montreal Canadiens, Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets, Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, Nashville Predators, and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Scouting the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens

Shawn Hutcheon: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Bruins and Canadiens game: Tampa Bay Lightning (3), Seattle, St. Louis Blues, New Jersey Devils, Los Angeles Kings, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Calgary Flames, and the Vancouver Canucks.

NHL trade bait board and a note on Taylor Hall

TSN: Taylor Hall and his agent Darren Ferris have continued to say they won’t negotiate during the season. Hall did meet with Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo on Sunday when they were in Montreal.

Top 40 NHL trade bait board

1. Chris Kreider – LW – UFA

2. Alec Martinez – LD – 1 year left

3. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – C – UFA

4. Sami Vatanen – RD – UFA

5. Brenden Dillon – LD – UFA

6. Ilya Kovalchuk – LW – UFA

7. Tyler Toffoli – RW – UFA

8. Anthony DeAngelo – RD – RFA

9. Andreas Athanasiou – LW – RFA

10. Carolina Hurricanes 1st round pick

11. Mathew Dumba – RD – 3 years left

12. Pavel Buchnevich – RW – 1 year left

13. Derek Grant – C – UFA

14. Dylan DeMelo – RD – UFA

15. Joe Thornton – C – UFA

16. Mike Hoffman – RW – UFA

17. Chris Tierney – C – RFA

18. Shayne Gostisbehere – LD – 3 years left

19. Andreas Johnsson – LW – 3 years left

20. Kasperi Kapanen – RW – 2 years left

21. Barclay Goodrow – C – 1 year left

22. Ondrej Kase – RW – 1 year left

23. Conor Sheary – LW – UFA

24. Patrick Marleau – LW – UFA

25. Robert Bortuzzo – RD – 2 years left

26. Ryan Donato – LW – 1 year left

27. Ron Hainsey – LD – UFA

28. Zach Bogosian – RD – UFA

29. Craig Smith – RW – UFA

30. Valtteri Filppula – C – 1 year left

31. Marco Scandella – LD – UFA

32. Mikael Granlund – LW – UFA

33. Sam Bennett – LW – 1 year left

34. Wayne Simmonds – RW – UFA

35. Kyle Turris – RW – 4 years left

36. Nate Thompson – C – UFA

37. Josh Manson – RD – 2 years left

38. Josh Anderson – RW – RFA

39. Jeff Petry – RD – 1 year left

40. Jesse Puljujarvi – RW – RFA