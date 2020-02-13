NHL Rumors: Scouting LA-CGY and BOS-MTL, NHL Trade Bait, and Taylor Hall

Scouting the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames
Dennis Bernstein: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Kings and Flames game:
Regular scouts – Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, New York Islanders, and the San Jose Sharks
Other teams – Detroit Red Wings (2), Montreal Canadiens, Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets, Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, Nashville Predators, and the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Scouting the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens
Shawn Hutcheon: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Bruins and Canadiens game: Tampa Bay Lightning (3), Seattle, St. Louis Blues, New Jersey Devils, Los Angeles Kings, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Calgary Flames, and the Vancouver Canucks.
NHL trade bait board and a note on Taylor Hall
TSN: Taylor Hall and his agent Darren Ferris have continued to say they won’t negotiate during the season. Hall did meet with Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo on Sunday when they were in Montreal.
Top 40 NHL trade bait board
1. Chris Kreider – LW – UFA
2. Alec Martinez – LD – 1 year left
3. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – C – UFA
4. Sami Vatanen – RD – UFA
5. Brenden Dillon – LD – UFA
6. Ilya Kovalchuk – LW – UFA
7. Tyler Toffoli – RW – UFA
8. Anthony DeAngelo – RD – RFA
9. Andreas Athanasiou – LW – RFA
10. Carolina Hurricanes 1st round pick
11. Mathew Dumba – RD – 3 years left
12. Pavel Buchnevich – RW – 1 year left
13. Derek Grant – C – UFA
14. Dylan DeMelo – RD – UFA
15. Joe Thornton – C – UFA
16. Mike Hoffman – RW – UFA
17. Chris Tierney – C – RFA
18. Shayne Gostisbehere – LD – 3 years left
19. Andreas Johnsson – LW – 3 years left
20. Kasperi Kapanen – RW – 2 years left
21. Barclay Goodrow – C – 1 year left
22. Ondrej Kase – RW – 1 year left
23. Conor Sheary – LW – UFA
24. Patrick Marleau – LW – UFA
25. Robert Bortuzzo – RD – 2 years left
26. Ryan Donato – LW – 1 year left
27. Ron Hainsey – LD – UFA
28. Zach Bogosian – RD – UFA
29. Craig Smith – RW – UFA
30. Valtteri Filppula – C – 1 year left
31. Marco Scandella – LD – UFA
32. Mikael Granlund – LW – UFA
33. Sam Bennett – LW – 1 year left
34. Wayne Simmonds – RW – UFA
35. Kyle Turris – RW – 4 years left
36. Nate Thompson – C – UFA
37. Josh Manson – RD – 2 years left
38. Josh Anderson – RW – RFA
39. Jeff Petry – RD – 1 year left
40. Jesse Puljujarvi – RW – RFA