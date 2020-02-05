NHL Rumors: Scouting ARI-EDM and FLA-CBJ … NHL Trades That Makes Sense

Scouting the Arizona Coyotes and Edmonton Oilers

Craig Morgan: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Coyotes-Oilers game: Detroit Red Wings (2), Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Nashville Predators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders, St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings, Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames, Tampa Bay Lightning, San Jose Sharks, New York Rangers, and Seattle.

Scouting the Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets

George Richards: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Panthers-Blue Jackets game: Arizona Coyotes (2), Winnipeg Jets (2), Colorado Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils, Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, New York Rangers, and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Mark Scheig: The Jets and Blues scouts were the same ones that scouted the Blue Jackets in Buffalo. The Jets are looking at defensemen.

Mark Scheig: The Blue Jackets and Jets don’t play again this season, so two Jets scouts watching the Blue Jackets is interesting.

Some trades that make sense

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Proposing six trades that make sense from perspective.

St. Louis Blues: Chris Kreider

New York Rangers: 2020 1st round pick, Jordan Kyrou, and retain 50 percent of Kreider’s $4.625 million cap hit.

Calgary Flames: Tyler Toffoli

Los Angeles Kings: 2020 2nd round pick, Adam Ruzicka, 2021 conditional 4th (if he re-signs, no pick if he doesn’t), and retain 30 percent of Toffoli’s $4.6 million cap hit.

New York Islanders: Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Ron Hainsey

Ottawa Senators: 2020 conditional 2nd round pick, 2021 conditional 3rd, and Kieffer Bellows.

“(Conditions: The second-round pick becomes a first-round pick if the Isles reach the second round and Pageau plays in at least 50 percent of the games; the third-round pick in ‘21 becomes a second if Pageau re-signs with the Isles. If he doesn’t sign with the Isles, the Sens still get a third-rounder in ’21).”

Carolina Hurricanes: Sami Vatanen

New Jersey Devils: 2020 2nd round pick, and retain 30 percent of Vatanen’s $4.875 million cap hit.

Boston Bruins: Ondrej Kase

Anaheim Ducks: 2020 3rd round pick and Oskar Steen.

Colorado Avalanche: Alec Martinez

Los Angeles KingsL 2021 2nd round pick and Sampo Ranta