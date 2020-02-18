NHL Rumors: Scouting COL-TB, SJ-FLA, and WPG-CHI … Oilers and Jesse Puljujarvi

Scouting the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning

Mike Chambers: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Avalanche – Lightning game includes the Pittsburgh Penguin, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Detroit Red Wings (assistant GM Pat Verbeek).

Pierre LeBrun: Canadiens Marc Bergevin and Scott Mellanby were scheduled to be in Colorado.

Adrian Dater: The Maple Leafs are done playing the Avalanche this season.

Scouting the San Jose Sharks and Florida Panthers

George Richards: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Shark – Panthers game includes the Washington Capitals, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Anaheim Ducks, Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Scouting the Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks game on Sunday

Mike McIntyre: Scouts listed to attend Sunday night’s Jets – Blackhawks game include the Toronto Maple Leafs (2), New York Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals.

Oilers have held extensive talks with teams about Puljujarvi

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston said that if the Edmonton Oilers can acquire a scoring forward that has some term left on his contract, they could include Jesse Puljujarvi.