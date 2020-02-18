NHL Rumors: Scouting COL-TB, SJ-FLA, and WPG-CHI … Oilers and Jesse Puljujarvi

Scouting the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning
Mike Chambers: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Avalanche – Lightning game includes the Pittsburgh Penguin, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Detroit Red Wings (assistant GM Pat Verbeek).
Pierre LeBrun: Canadiens Marc Bergevin and Scott Mellanby were scheduled to be in Colorado.
Adrian Dater: The Maple Leafs are done playing the Avalanche this season.
Scouting the San Jose Sharks and Florida Panthers
George Richards: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Shark – Panthers game includes the Washington Capitals, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Anaheim Ducks, Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, and the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Scouting the Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks game on Sunday
Mike McIntyre: Scouts listed to attend Sunday night’s Jets – Blackhawks game include the Toronto Maple Leafs (2), New York Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals.
Oilers have held extensive talks with teams about Puljujarvi
Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston said that if the Edmonton Oilers can acquire a scoring forward that has some term left on his contract, they could include Jesse Puljujarvi.
“I think Puljujarvi and a second are probably (Holland’s) two biggest chips to play in terms of trying to bring in more forward depth so I wouldn’t be surprised if Puljujarvi did end up on the move by the deadline,” Johnston said. “There’s also been extensive talks with teams. The New York Rangers showed lots of interest in him through the summer and into the season.
“The Devils have asked about him. Tampa at one point. I think there’s enough history there that the Oilers will be pretty clear on who at least has some interest. And I think he still has some value, not the value of where he was selected obviously, but this is one of the real cards I think the Oilers could play.
“And I do expect Edmonton to be active to at least bring in one more forward.”