NHL Rumors: Scouting CHI-WPG and PIT-BOS, Sharks, Ducks, Methot, Islanders, Avs, Gallant, Panthers, Wild, Preds and Kings

Scouting the Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets

Charlie Roumeliotis: Scouts listed to attend yesterday’s Blackhawks-Jets game: Edmonton Oilers (2), Montreal Canadiens (2), Ottawa Senators (2), Vegas Golden Knights (2), Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Seattle, San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues, and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Scouting the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins

Dan Kingerski: Scouts listed to attend yesterday’s Penguins-Bruins game: Carolina Hurricanes, Buffalo Sabres, Arizona Coyotes, and the Edmonton Oilers.

Rumor notes on the Sharks, Ducks, Methot, Islanders, Avs, Gallant, Panthers, Wild, Preds and Kings

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The San Jose Sharks 2020 first-round pick goes to the Ottawa Senators, and GM Doug Wilson may be looking to get back a first. It’s doubtful his list of pending UFAs is good enough to land one – Melker Karlsson, Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, Stefan Noesen, Brenden Dillon, Tim Heed , Radim Simek and goalie Aaron Dell. Teams will call the Sharks on Timo Meier, Tomas Hertl and Brent Burns.

Anaheim Ducks GM Bob Murray will listen to calls from teams who are willing to add a draft pick/prospect sweetener for him to take on a bad contract. The Pittsburgh Penguins might be considering this.

Defenseman Marc Methot (UFA) had been hoping to be able to return this season but it’s not looking like that is going to happen. He’s not ready to hang them up though.

New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello is looking for a defenseman.

Word is Colorado Avalanche GM Joe Sakic is looking at a variety of directions.

Speculation on Gerard Gallant‘s firing – he went from being a players coach over the past 30 months to a ‘my way or the highway’ approach. Also out there is that the Vegas Golden Knights and Gallant couldn’t agree on a contract extension.

Florida Panthers winger Mike Hoffman‘s name is still on the trade market. Pending UFA with a $5.1875 million cap hit.

Potential Minnesota Wild players available include forward Marcus Foligno ($2.875 million for one more year) and defenseman Nick Seeler ($725,000 for one more year).

The Nashville Predators would like to trade forward Mikael Granlund. Los Angeles Kings forward Tyler Toffoli is also out there.