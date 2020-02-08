NHL Rumors: Scouting CBJ-DET and WPG-OTT, Coyotes, and the Rangers

Scouting the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings last night

Mark Scheig: Scouts listed to attend last night’s game Blue Jackets and Red Wings game: Colorado Avalanche (4), Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Washington Capitals.

Scouting the Winnipeg Jets and Ottawa Senators this afternoon

Scott Billeck: Scouts listed to attend this afternoon’s Jets and Senators game. The Colorado Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs had a pro scout, while the Tampa Bay Lightning had their director of player personnel.

Coyotes fitness testing when they shouldn’t have?

Darren Dreger: Sources are saying that there are believed to be 20 incidents where the Arizona Coyotes where giving fitness tests to draft-eligible players. Bill Daly and NHL are now handling the case.

On Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev

Adam Herman: “I get I’m not Bob McKenzie, but the circumstantial evidence is overwhelming. They’re forcing an awkward three-goalie rotation. The trade price of Georgiev is obscene. What’s more likely: Gorton & Davidson have lost their minds? Or they see Georgiev on the 2020-2021 roster?”