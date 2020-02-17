NHL Rumors: Scouting BUF-TOR, Maple Leafs, Zajac, Kreider, and a Complicated Trade Market

Scouting the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs

Michael Augello: Teams listed to attend last night’s Sabres-Maple Leafs game include the Ottawa Senators (2), Carolina Hurricanes (2), Arizona Coyotes, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues, and the Winnipeg Jets.

Power ranking Maple Leafs potential defenseman targets

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: With Andreas Johnsson season-ending injury, he’s likely off the trade market now. The Toronto Maple Leafs may now be more inclined to hold on to their winger depth.

1. Brenden Dillon

2. Dylan DeMelo

3. Sami Vatanen

4. Erik Gustafsson

5. Andy Greene

6. Ron Hainsey

Zajac wants to be a part of the Devils building process

Abby Mastracco: New Jersey Devils forward Travis Zajac said that he wants to remain with the Devils and be a part of their building process. He wants to help teammates on and off the ice. Earlier this season he declined to waive his no-trade clause.

A complicated and slow trade market

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: Chris Johnston said on Sportsnet 960 that their years’ trade market is a little more complicated and slower than in the past. There are still some that are on the bubble of either being buyers or sellers and they want to make 100 percent which side they are one before making moves.

Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet 960 said the rental market – aside from Chris Kreider – is on the soft side. More bottom-six options or depth players.