NHL Rumors: Scouting BUF-PHI, Edmonton Oilers, Buffalo Sabres, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Scouting the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers

Adam Kimelman: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Sabres-Flyers game include the Chicago Blackhawks (2), Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings, and Detroit Red Wings.

Comparable for Darnell Nurse

Jim Matheson: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey is a perfect comparable for Edmonton Oilers pending RFA defenseman Darnell Nurse. Morrissey carries a $6.16 million salary cap hit. They play close to the same amount of minutes and are close in points. Nurse’s agent could be looking at Jacob Trouba‘s $8 million per season deal.

$4 million a year for Kassian?

Jim Matheson: A four-year, $4 million per season deal for Edmonton Oilers pending UFA Zack Kassion could be a good number. Tom Wilson signed a long-term deal at $5.16 million per. Kassian is older at 28-years old but his even-strength goals and points show that he is a good five-on-five player.

All safe in Vancouver

TSN: The Vancouver Canucks are on a slide but Bob McKenzie said that Travis Green is not on the hot seat. The Canucks didn’t have anything on the front burner leading up to the NHL roster freeze.

Plenty of defensemen available

TSN: Bob McKenzie said that it’s a good time to be looking for a defenseman as there seems to be a number of them available. The teams that have defensemen available are looking for forward help.