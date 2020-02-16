NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks – UFAs, Barclay Goodrow, and Brenden Dillon

Sharks need to move pending UFAs

Stephen Whyno: Sharks GM Doug Wilson had some success with a “reset, refresh” last time, and it’s something that should happen again.

Pending UFAs: F Joe Thornton (No-move clause) F Patrick Marleau F Melker Karlsson F Stefan Noesen D Brenden Dillon D Tim Heed.

Teams calling on Goodrow

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: There has been no indication that the San Jose Sharks are looking to trade forward Barclay Goodrow. Teams do have some interest though and he made TSN’s trade bait board.

“It’s not really something to think about,” Goodrow said of the rumors surrounding the Sharks before the Feb. 24 deadline. “We’re focused on winning hockey games, that’s the one focus, that’s the only focus. I can’t speak for other guys, but for myself, we’re focused on the next game.”

Brendan Dillon, Joe Thornton, and Patrick Marleau could interest teams as well.

Wouldn’t be easy for the Sharks to extend Dillon even if they wanted too

Ken Wiebe of The Athletic: Have to believe that San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson is getting calls on pending free agent defenseman Brenden Dillon.

The Winnipeg Jets are one of the teams that might be looking to add a defenseman.

“Who knows what is going to happen over these next couple of days?” Dillon said. “We’ve been in Calgary, Edmonton and now Winnipeg in the last week, so it’s definitely been more notable to me. It’s not like I’m going home and reading everything about it, but for a lot of us players, we’re aware of things that are going on.”

The Sharks have a lot of money committed to their blue line next season, so being able to give Dillon a raise on an extension wouldn’t be easy,

On his next deal, Dillon could be looking for something in the $4 to $4.5 million per season range.