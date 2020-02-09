NHL Rumors: Scouting VGK-CAR, San Jose Sharks, NHL and the Olympics

Scouting the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes

Jesse Granger: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Golden Knights – Hurricanes game: Buffalo Sabres (2), Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Washington Capitals.

Sharks and Simek talking

Kevin Kurz: Was told yesterday that the San Jose Sharks and the Radim Simek have been talking contract extension.

He’ll be an unrestricted free agent after the season. It definitely makes sense to have Simek signed if they plan on trade fellow defenseman Brenden Dillon.

NHL and the Olympics

Elliotte Friedman: As just mentioned on Headlines, the IOC and IIHF indicated a willingness this week to address NHL issues to get players to go to 2022 Olympics. This includes insurance costs, travel costs and ability to promote on own platforms.”

Elliotte Friedman : “ This is a significant policy change and a reversal from what had been indicated months earlier. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told http:// NHL.com that the league still wants to tie Olympic participation into CBA talks.”

: “ NHL.com Elliotte Friedman: “But NHLPA feels it shouldn’t be a factor because the current CBA extends past the 2022 Games. (Both sides need to agree.) There are talks this week, but this is a pretty big development.”

Darren Dreger: “Sounds like the IOC engaged this week. Not sure they’ve offered all the NHL needs to return to Olympic stage, but the needle moved. NHL still needs a CBA agreement with PA to move forward.”

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: The NHL, NHLPA, International Ice Hockey Federation and International Olympic Committee met on Wednesday.