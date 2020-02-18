NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Colorado Avalanche and the Detroit Red Wings

Canadiens scouting Avalanche

Adrian Dater: One player who the Montreal Canadiens could have been scouting Monday night in Colorado was defenseman Ryan Graves.

The Colorado Avalanche likely won’t be able to keep both Nikita Zadorov and Ryan. Zadorov will need a new contract this offseason and the Avs may have to decide which one to keep.

Some Red Wings who could be on the move

Ansar Khan of MLive: The Detroit Red Wings’ most tradeable assets are players they don’t want to move – young roster players and prospects.

They do have a few players that could be traded as they look to collect a few more draft picks.

Andreas Athanasiou – $3 million – pending RFA – Likely their most tradeable asset if he doesn’t fit into GM Steve Yzerman‘s future plans. His trade value is low at this point though.

Jonathan Bernier – $3 million through next season – Jimmy Howard and Calvin Pickard unlikely back next season and they don’t have a goalie that is close to being NHL ready. Someone would need to overpay (2nd round pick) for the Wings to move him.

Dennis Cholowski – Entry-level deal though next season – Has struggled defensively. They are not deep on the blue line, so if moved, it would likely be part of a bigger deal that would land them a young defenseman.

Trevor Daley – $3.17 million cap hit – pending UFA – A team looking for experienced, puck-moving defenseman might be interested. Has had health issues and is not having a good season.

Luke Glendening – $1.8 million cap through next season – Could play on a bottom-six for some teams. They won’t just give him away though.

Mike Green – $5.35 million pending UFA – A team likely wouldn’t give up more than a fourth-round pick for him.

Darren Helm – $3.875 million through next season – Might interest some teams though they may want to Red Wings to retain some salary because he’s signed through next season.

Jimmy Howard – $4 million pending UFA – Basically immovable due to a 2-22-2 record with a 4.08 GAA and .886 save percentage.

Evgeny Svechnikov – pending RFA – Next season he’ll require waivers.