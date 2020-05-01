NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Sharks to add a goaltender

Igor Eronko: Report from @sport24_ru has the San Jose Sharks close to signing goaltender Alexei Melnichuk.

He’ll likely need a year in the AHL first.

The Avalanche won’t be going after the top UFAs

Mike Chambers of the Denver Post: (mailbag) The Colorado Avalance aren’t going to be interested in unrestricted free agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo or winger Taylor Hall.

The Avalanche will continue to build through their own prospects and not through top free agents. With Cale Makar and Erik Johnson on the right side and Connor Timmins on the way, they don’t really need a big ticket right-handed defenseman. Upfront they love their top-six group.

Looking at the Carolina Hurricanes pending free agents

Sara Civian of The Athletic: The Carolina Hurricanes have just under $74 million committed to contracts for next season. Restricted free agents Haydn Fleury and Warren Foegele.

Before the 2021-22 season they’ll need to sign another goalie, Andrei Svechnikov‘s entry-level deal will be done and Dougie Hamilton will be looking for an extension.

Guessing that it’ll be a quiet free agent period for the Hurricanes and there could be several of their own free agents hitting the market.

Unrestricted free agents

Trevor van Riemsdyk – He’s part of a large group of second/third-pairing defenseman for the Hurricanes. It would be nice to re-sign around the $2.3 million he’s making this season but he’ll likely be able to get more.

Joel Edmundson – Had an up and down year but a good third-pairing defenseman. Not really room for him with Brady Skjei, Hamilton and Brett Pesce.

Sami Vatanen – There is a chance that he won’t even play one game with the team after being acquired at the deadline. They could attempt to re-sign him but it makes sense if they part ways.

Restricted free agents

Warren Foegele – A no-brainer to be extended. How much he’s worth is a good question.

Haydn Fleury – Should be able to re-sign him relatively cheap to replace a more expensive veteran.