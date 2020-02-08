NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, Buffalo Sabres, and the New York Islanders

Dillon on trade rumors

Kevin Kurz: San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon on trade rumors: “We don’t have TSN in San Jose. I think I get more of it from my Mom and Dad or friends back home that are watching on Vancouver news or Facebook, or whatever. I’m a Shark right now, hopefully a Shark as long as I can be, and hopefully we can get winning.”

Kevin Kurz: Sharks coach Bob Boughner on Dillon trade rumors: “I think everybody would love to have a guy like Dilly on their team for the final push and going deep into the playoffs. There’s not a day that goes by that he doesn’t give us his all and focus on his job here. He’s been real strong at that mentally.”

Sabres STILL looking for up at forward

TSN: The Buffalo Sabres continue to search for a forward, and GM Jason Botterill may need to get creative according to Darren Dreger.

“Rasmus Ristolainen‘s name has been out there for a while. Again, not being shopped per say, but I’m going to throw another defenceman in the mix and that’s Brandon Montour. This will be a real tough move for the Buffalo Sabres if they have to make it. He’s been playing well. It’s a difficult one to make before the trade deadline.”

The only way they’d consider trading either of Ristolainen or Montour is if they’d get a top-six forward in return.

Rangers to talk with Chris Kreider real soon

TSN: It’s likely going to be real difficult to come to an agreement, but the New York Rangers and the agent for pending free agent forward Chris Kreider are going to talk in the next few days according to Pierre LeBrun.