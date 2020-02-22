NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks and the St. Louis Blues

San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson still listening…

Curtis Pashelka of The Mercury News: Doug Wilson traded Brendan Dillon but that does not mean he is done.

“You learn from listening and you never know. We’re very open to things,” Wilson said of how active he’ll be in the next few days.

Again, this is the key. Listening comes first. It is why Wilson wants to see how the weekend goes before either standing pat or jumping back into the market. If San Jose can recoup some assets to help next season and beyond, they will do so.

The health of their walking wounded is the most important thing come 2020-21 for San Jose. That may also determine what moves may or may not come.

Logan Couture and how that may impact some San Jose plans

Kevin Kurz (Twitter): The fact that Couture is heading out on the road with San Jose is significant. Whether he plays at all this year may be in some question. On the other hand, maybe he does return to play. Maybe he does not. What it means is that the Sharks may make some moves to see who could play with Couture perhaps. Anything is possible.

Could the St. Louis Blues be done for the trade deadline?

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis: (mailbag) Marco Scandella may be the only move St. Louis makes before the trade deadline ends. Jay Bouwmeester‘s cardiac episode shifted the focus from offense to defense. The depth move made by Doug Armstrong was a necessary one. No one knows how long it will be before Bouwmeester can even play.

The only thing known is that Bouwmeester will miss the rest of the season. Everything else is uncertain. St. Louis is concerned about Vladimir Tarasenko but improving the defense was more important at this juncture.

Does it mean St. Louis is completely done? With the prospect of bringing Tarasenko off the LTIR and placing Bouwmeester on it, St. Louis appears done making deals. They do not carry the cap flexibility. Barring something crazy happening, the Blues are standing pat.