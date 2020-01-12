NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the New York Rangers

The San Jose Sharks could make some players available

Shawn Simpson: If the San Jose Sharks are not able to extend pending UFA defenseman Brenden Dillon, they need to trade him.

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: The Sharks will be without Logan Couture for at least the next month and a half, a huge blow to the team. The odds of the Sharks getting back into a playoff spot weren’t great before the injury, now their chances are worse.

Defenseman Brenden Dillon will likely be gone before the deadline, and the same could be said for forward Melker Karlsson.

The majority of Sharks players have limited or full no-trade clauses. Their 2020 first-round pick belongs to the Ottawa Senators from the Erik Karlsson trade.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman says the Sharks will continue to look to make moves.

“The last year they missed the playoffs, the following season they went to the Stanley Cup final. That’s their goal to continue to contend for next year,” said Friedman. “They don’t plan on removing any of their core. They will talk about their UFAs; Brenden Dillon, Melker Karlsson and I think there’s a lot of interest in Dillon potentially with a team like Toronto kicking the tires there.”

The New York Rangers will listen to call on Alexandar Georgiev

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman said that the New York Rangers will listen to trade offers for goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.